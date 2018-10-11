press release: Nehemiah Center for Justice and Reconciliation is hosting an interactive, three-part workshop series this fall designed to educate the general public on mass incarceration and the criminal justice system in general. We have all heard the numbers. With over two million prisoners, the U.S. incarcerates more people than any other country in the world. The U.S. prison population has quintupled since 1980. Although African Americans comprise ~12% of the U.S. population, they make up ~40% of the prison population. Wisconsin is widely known for incarcerating more African Americans per capita than any other state. Still, you ask yourself: is this something I should worry about? These people did the crime, they are doing the time, what's the problem? How is this affecting my community? Join us for one or all of these interactive workshop sessions where we will address some of these questions.

Thursday, September 27: What's the Problem? Mass Incarceration Defined

We will provide an overview of incarceration in the US and what that means for our communities.

Thursday, October 4: The Prison System: Purpose & Programming

We will describe the Wisconsin prison system, it's purpose, and what an inmate might experience.

Thursday, October 11: Community Corrections: Life after Prison

We will explain the ins and outs of Wisconsin's community corrections system, which encompasses probation, parole, and extended supervision.