Community Coworking Day

press release: Work (or simply hang out) with us on Fridays at the Progress Center for Black Women!

Coworking Friday’s at the Progress Center for Black Women is the perfect opportunity to work alongside community members from across Dane County as well as learn more about the work led by the center! Every Friday 8am to 6pm, we invite you to work and/or hang out in our beautiful and inspiring workspace.

We’ll even feature a few surprises for you throughout the year.

Working professionals, freelancers, creatives, entrepreneurs…, bring your lunch and laptop and we’ll provide the wifi, coffee, snacks, and good vibes!

Learn more about the Progress Center for Black Women at https://www.centerforblackwomen.org/.

Make a donation to sustain the space at https://theprogresscenterforblackwomen.wedid.it/