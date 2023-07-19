Community CPR & AED Training
media release: The Madison Fire Department is committed to helping as many people as possible learn hands-only CPR and how to use an AED. We want you to feel confident knowing what to do if you see someone in sudden cardiac arrest.
That's why we offer free hands-only CPR and AED awareness trainings for the community!
July and August classes are now available. Click the links below to register:
- Wednesday, July 19 at 8:30 a.m. - Fire Station 1 (316 W. Dayton Street)
- Wednesday, July 19 at 10:15 a.m. - Fire Station 1 (316 W. Dayton Street)
- Wednesday, August 30 at 8:30 a.m. - Fire Station 12 (400 South Point Road)
- Wednesday, August 30 at 10:15 a.m. - Fire Station 12 (400 South Point Road)
This is a non-certification course. Find a certified CPR course near you .
Each class is 90 minutes long. People ages 12 and older are invited to register. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
