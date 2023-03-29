Community CPR & AED Training

media release: Interested in learning hands-only CPR and how to use an AED? Join Madison Fire Department EMTs and Paramedics at Fire Station 14 (3201 Dairy Drive) on Wednesday, 3/29, 8:30-10:00 AM.

Advanced registration required! Register by emailing Captain AJ Greenlee at agreenlee@cityofmadison.com.

DISCLAIMER: This course is provided by certified professionals, however this is NOT a certified course. Find a certified course near you .