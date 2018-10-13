press release: Li Chiao-Ping Dance & UW-Madison Dance Department Present: Dancing on the Ceiling: Performances by women of a certain age.

Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Ave., Margaret H'Doubler Theater, October 12 @ 8:00pm;October 13 @ 2:30pm

Each performance includes a post-performance talk back. $20 General Public; $15 Students/Seniors.

Seven critically-acclaimed, award-winning performers ages 50 and above, whose careers jointly span nearly 200 years, join together to present DANCING ON THE CEILING, a series of original solos exploring the fabric of women’s lives with strength, poignancy, and wit.

This concert, which is co-presented by Li Chiao-Ping Dance and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Dance Department, will include performances from Simone Linhares Ferro, Chair of the Department of Dance at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Charlotte Adams, a Professor in the Department of Dance at the University of Iowa, Beth Corning, Artistic Director of corning dances & company, Heidi Latsky, Artistic Director of Heidi Latsky Dance (HLD), based in NYC, Li Chiao-Ping, Vilas Research Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Dance Department and Artistic Director of Li Chiao-Ping Dance, Debra Loewen, Artistic Director of WILD SPACE DANCE COMPANY in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Endalyn Taylor, Assistant Professor at The University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.

These artists will also be teaching master classes in the UW-Madison Dance Department the week prior to the concert. A free community dance class, open to the public, will be offered on Saturday, October 14 from 10:30-12:00 p.m. in Studio 349 Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Avenue.

DANCING ON THE CEILING highlights the mastery of these mature, renowned artists, who bring nuance, subtlety, and a rich sense of humanity to each work, often with witty and wry points of view.

Tickets will be on sale October 1, 2018 at Campus Arts Ticketing. You may purchase tickets online, by phone (608-265-ARTS) or in person at 800 Langdon Street, Madison, WI. Audience members who pay cash in person at the Campus Arts Ticketing office will not have to pay convenience fees. Likewise, individuals can pay cash at the door one hour before the show at Lathrop Hall and will not be charged service fees.

RECEPTION: There will be a reception with the artists immediately following Friday's performance in the Virginia Harrison Parlor, Lathrop Hall.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

DANCING ON THE CEILING is made possible in part with generous support from Dane Arts, with additional funding from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, Evjue Foundation, charitable arms of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation; Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board; with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts; UW-Madison School of Education Virginia Horne Henry Fund, UW-Madison Dance Department, and UW-Madison Vilas Trustees; and LCPD’s Circle of Friends.