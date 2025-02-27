Community Develoment in Progress
Old Sugar Distillery 931 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The public is invited to join Common Wealth Development in a round table discussion over happy hour at Old Sugar Distillery next week Thursday, February 27 from 4pm-6pm. The discussion will focus on Common Wealth’s efforts in supporting affordable and healthy housing, workforce and economic development.
