Community Develoment in Progress

Old Sugar Distillery 931 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The public is invited to join Common Wealth Development in a round table discussion over happy hour at Old Sugar Distillery next week Thursday, February 27 from 4pm-6pm. The discussion will focus on Common Wealth’s efforts in supporting affordable and healthy housing, workforce and economic development. 

Fundraisers, Public Meetings
608-256-3527
