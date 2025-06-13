Community Dialogue about "The Death of Chuck Brown"

Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: The world premiere of The Death of Chuck Brown by Core Company Actor, Director and Playwright Gavin Dillon Lawrence opens in the Touchstone Theatre this summer at American Players Theatre. Members of the The Death of Chuck Brown cast will discuss bringing a world premiere play to life, the history and themes of the play and much more.

EVENT DETAILS 

Event Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Event Time: 7:00 - 8:30 PM

Event Location: The Black Business Hub, Room 403

2352 S. Park Street, Madison

608-588-2361
