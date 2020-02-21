press release: This year’s Black is the New Black community dinner features great food, live performances, and an all-around celebration of Blackness. It’s happening tomorrow, February 21, 5:30-7pm. And while you're considering invitations, mark your calendar for Bingo and Games on Friday, March 27. Last month's Lussier Live! community dinner featured performative talents of kids in the neighborhood starting with a solo Michael Jackson song and dance, followed by a show from the John Muir Step Team, finished off with a guest performance from local artist Zack D. These and all LCEC community dinners are free and open to everyone. No RSVPs are needed. Just come on over.