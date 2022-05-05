media release: Did you know the Goodman Center has several trained chefs on our staff, including Program Chef Tyrone Reese?

You’re invited to experience the incredible cooking of Tyrone and his team (with the help of some Goodman Center teens) at a Pop-Up Community Dinner. We’ll be giving a nod to Cinco de Mayo with a Mexican meal of tamales, pozole and more, served buffet-style in our Ironworks building.

We believe food is to be celebrated and respected as an essential part of what makes us human, and we're very excited to invite you back onto our beautiful campus to share this meal as a community.

ON THE MENU:

Tamales

Pozole

Refried Beans

Mole Sauce

Spanish Rice

Soft drinks and water

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children (12 and under). Dinner will be served buffet-style — buffet will be available between 5:45 and 7:30. Please arrive any time between 5:30 and 7:00 to ensure hot, fresh food! Vegetarian and vegan options will be available.

Event will take place in our Evjue/Merril Lynch rooms in our Irownworks building, 149 Waubesa Street, Madison.

Questions? Contact Laura Springer, Director of Hospitality and Event Services, at lspringer@goodmancenter.org

We want to make sure that this event is accessible to all members of our community. Reach out to Laura Springer (contact info above) to request a discounted ticket, and Goodman will work with you to support your ticket purchase.