Community Dinner

Guidepost Montessori, Verona 240 Enterprise Drive, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Join us for a dinner at Guidepost Montessori at Verona in our gym! Whether you're a parent, caregiver, or just part of the community, come enjoy some good food and connect with local professionals who can support your family's journey.

Connect with local businesses focused on family support.

This is a wonderful opportunity to meet other families, enjoy a great treat, and gather valuable resources that will help support you at every stage of your family’s journey.

Bring your loved ones, come hungry, and make meaningful connections with our local experts!

RSVP today to let us know you’re coming! 

Kids & Family
Food & Drink
608-492-0519
