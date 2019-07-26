Community Dinner
Lussier Community Education Center 55 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Summer is in full swing here at the Center, and what better way to celebrate than with a summer classic- BBQ! On Friday, July 26, from 4-6 pm, stop by for the free community dinner featuring health and fitness based activities. All are welcome, and we hope to see you there!
