Community Dinner

Lussier Community Education Center 55 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Summer is in full swing here at the Center, and what better way to celebrate than with a summer classic- BBQ! On Friday, July 26, from 4-6 pm, stop by for the free community dinner featuring health and fitness based activities. All are welcome, and we hope to see you there!

Info

Kids & Family
Food & Drink
608-833-4979
