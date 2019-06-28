Community Dinner

to Google Calendar - Community Dinner - 2019-06-28 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Dinner - 2019-06-28 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Dinner - 2019-06-28 16:00:00 iCalendar - Community Dinner - 2019-06-28 16:00:00

Lussier Community Education Center 55 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: School is coming to a close, the weather is getting warmer, and the Center is gearing up for another special summer! Mark your calendar for a night of food and fun at this year’s Summer Kick-Off Community Dinner! Free and open to the public, stop by the Center for a delicious grill out fueled by community chef Jeanice Franklin on Friday, June 28, from 4-6pm. We hope to see you there!

Info

Lussier Community Education Center 55 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Kids & Family
Food & Drink
608-833-4979
to Google Calendar - Community Dinner - 2019-06-28 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Dinner - 2019-06-28 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Dinner - 2019-06-28 16:00:00 iCalendar - Community Dinner - 2019-06-28 16:00:00