press release: School is coming to a close, the weather is getting warmer, and the Center is gearing up for another special summer! Mark your calendar for a night of food and fun at this year’s Summer Kick-Off Community Dinner! Free and open to the public, stop by the Center for a delicious grill out fueled by community chef Jeanice Franklin on Friday, June 28, from 4-6pm. We hope to see you there!