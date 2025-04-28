Community Emergency Response Team Orientation

media release: GATERS Search and Rescue is hosting a community meeting for people interested in becoming a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteer. CERT instructors teach volunteers how to prepare for disasters that can happen in their communities. CERT volunteers learn basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue and medical operations. The lead instructors for this CERT are professional responders from varying Dane County agencies, including the Oregon Fire Department.

Interested adults and youth (13 and up) can go to www.gaters.org to learn more. While RSVP is not required, it would be helpful. Email gatersrescue@gmail.com