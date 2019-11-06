Community Engagement Open House

Discovery World 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

press release: Learn and take environmental action with local experts, organizations, and public officials!

  • Contribute to local science
  • Engage with environmental policy
  • Implement changes at home

Come learn with:

  • WDNR
  • City of Madison
  • Audubon Society
  • Sustain Dane
  • Clean Wisconsin
  • And many more!

Who: Presented by UW-Madison Nelson Institute 

Info

Discovery World 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Environment, Volunteer
608-265-5296
