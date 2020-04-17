Community Engagements and Partnerships in Archaeological Fieldwork in the Philippines: Prehistoric Heritage to Recent History

Google Calendar - Community Engagements and Partnerships in Archaeological Fieldwork in the Philippines: Prehistoric Heritage to Recent History - 2020-04-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Engagements and Partnerships in Archaeological Fieldwork in the Philippines: Prehistoric Heritage to Recent History - 2020-04-17 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Engagements and Partnerships in Archaeological Fieldwork in the Philippines: Prehistoric Heritage to Recent History - 2020-04-17 12:00:00 iCalendar - Community Engagements and Partnerships in Archaeological Fieldwork in the Philippines: Prehistoric Heritage to Recent History - 2020-04-17 12:00:00

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Lecture by  Laura Lee Junker, professor of anthropology, associate dean for Behavioral Sciences, Fine Arts and Humanities, The Graduate College, University of Illinois at Chicago

Room 206 Ingraham Hall. Sponsored by the UW-Madison's Center for Southeast Asian Studies .

Info

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-1755
Google Calendar - Community Engagements and Partnerships in Archaeological Fieldwork in the Philippines: Prehistoric Heritage to Recent History - 2020-04-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Engagements and Partnerships in Archaeological Fieldwork in the Philippines: Prehistoric Heritage to Recent History - 2020-04-17 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Engagements and Partnerships in Archaeological Fieldwork in the Philippines: Prehistoric Heritage to Recent History - 2020-04-17 12:00:00 iCalendar - Community Engagements and Partnerships in Archaeological Fieldwork in the Philippines: Prehistoric Heritage to Recent History - 2020-04-17 12:00:00