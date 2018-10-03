Community Flood Education Forum

press release: Marquette Neighborhood Association, Tenney Lapham Neighborhood Association, and SASY Neighborhood Association invite you to hear from water resource experts on the history, conditions, and factors that have led to our current 100-year flood event. Recently, Marquette Neighborhood Association hosted a Flood Prevention gathering, which 50 people attended from across the Isthmus and Bay Creek Neighborhoods. Attendees agreed that more education directly from the experts is needed in order for all of us to better understand how we can prevent events like this in the future. Neighbors from across the City are encouraged to attend and learn how lakes management and storm water management both on the Isthmus and throughout the County affect thousands of homes and businesses.

Tentative Agenda

6:30 - Welcome

6:35 - Lake and urban development history (UW Limnology expert - Invited)

6:45 - Background on lake levels, why they are so high, and how we have managed them (Dane County lakes expert - Invited)

7:05 - Urbanization storm water run off effects on flooding - Ken Potter (retired professor and storm water expert)

7:20 - Flood data and City protocols/response procedures (Jojo O'Brien, City of Madison Engineering)

7:35 - Next steps happening at the County and City (Yogesh Chawla, Dane County Supervisor)

7:40 - Pre-selected questions to the panel

If you have a question for the panel, please send your question to mnaboard@marquette-neighborhood.org and we will add it to the list.