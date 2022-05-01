media release: Please join us for our opening reception Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 2-5 pm where we will be serving complimentary Wisconsin wine and cheese!

The Gallery at Solarium is proud to present its premiere exhibition, The Community, where we will be showcasing local fine artists from the greater Madison area, as we also make our debut. As the revitalized and reimagined former Perry Judd building, the Solarium is excited to welcome the community into our new arts and education center. The Gallery is proud to be birthed after these trying times, offering a new space for viewing art, engaging in critical dialogue, and supporting local creatives. We will be showcasing the works of a few exquisite members of the Madison Artists Guild, including David O. Williams, PS Nelson, Roann Mathias, and Timothy Seery.

While the represented artists and their exhibited works vary in terms of media, scale, and concept, the artists themselves are related thanks to the community that brings them together. The exhibit will examine the many perspectives that can exist within the same community.

Roann Mathias' colorful and lyrical paintings are inspired by abstract expressionism exploring messages that are hidden from view. PS Nelson presents impressionism reimagined through vibrant and fascinating natural works that get more intricate the closer you look. PS has developed a unique experimental painting style by layering pastels with epoxy resin on sandpaper mounted to a hardwood cradle panel. David O. Williams captures the essence of human interaction through lucid watercolor paintings with soft boundaries and interesting colors and shapes. Tim Seery has created his own painting technique using acrylic and oil pastels to capture passionate portraits with a likeness.

The Community will be open from May 1, 2022, to Aug 31, 2022, at the Gallery at Solarium located at 575 West Madison St Waterloo.