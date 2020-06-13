Community Graduation Parade

press release: Mark your calendars on Saturday, June 13, for a Community Graduation Celebration hosted by Bethel! All are welcome to participate!

12PM In-Car Graduation Parade in the Alliant Energy Center Parking Lot

Celebrants from the Bethel community and beyond will line up in their cars in the designated spots facing the parade route marked in the Alliant Energy Center Parking Lot. The graduates, wearing their caps and gowns, drive with their families through the parade route and soak up cheers of celebration and admiration! Families will have the opportunity to take a family photo at the end of the parade route.

________________________

Are you interested in joining the Parade Party and cheering on the graduates from your car? It's easy! Show up to the Alliant Center Southeast Parking Lot as early as 11AM on Saturday June 13, look for the parade route markers, and park your car facing the route. Be sure to deck out your car with celebration decor-- balloons, posters, signs!

The graduates will begin the parade route at 12PM, so be sure to find your parking spot in time to cheer them on!

https://www.facebook.com/ events/686819798781900/