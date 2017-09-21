Community Harvest Dinner

to Google Calendar - Community Harvest Dinner - 2017-09-21 17:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Harvest Dinner - 2017-09-21 17:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Harvest Dinner - 2017-09-21 17:45:00 iCalendar - Community Harvest Dinner - 2017-09-21 17:45:00

Catholic Multicultural Center/Centro Guadalupe 1862 Beld St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Presenters:

FairShare CSA Coalition

Los Abuelos Farm

Belz Sugar River Farm

and more

Menu: A full meal prepared with local ingredients. Meat or vegetarian option. Most food will be gluten free.

For dessert: gluten-free apple spice and carrot cake cupcakes and Babcock Hall pumpkin pie ice cream!

All are welcome! Todos son bienvenidos! Interpretaremos en español para los hispanohablantes.

Info
Catholic Multicultural Center/Centro Guadalupe 1862 Beld St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Food & Drink
608-441-1180
to Google Calendar - Community Harvest Dinner - 2017-09-21 17:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Harvest Dinner - 2017-09-21 17:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Harvest Dinner - 2017-09-21 17:45:00 iCalendar - Community Harvest Dinner - 2017-09-21 17:45:00