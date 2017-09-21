Community Harvest Dinner
Catholic Multicultural Center/Centro Guadalupe 1862 Beld St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Presenters:
FairShare CSA Coalition
Los Abuelos Farm
Belz Sugar River Farm
and more
Menu: A full meal prepared with local ingredients. Meat or vegetarian option. Most food will be gluten free.
For dessert: gluten-free apple spice and carrot cake cupcakes and Babcock Hall pumpkin pie ice cream!
All are welcome! Todos son bienvenidos! Interpretaremos en español para los hispanohablantes.
