RSVP for Community Harvest Festival

media release: Celebrate the Autumn Equinox on Saturday, September 21, from 9:30 am to 5:30pm at Circle Sanctuary Nature Preserve near Barneveld, Wisconsin for their annual Welcome Fall Festival.

The festival includes workshops, ceremonies, and Nature walks, and has activities for all ages.

Registration is required and the deadline is Thursday night, September 19. To register, or to learn more, please visit circlesanctuary.org/welcomefall. Cost for in-person attendance is $30 for adults, youth 5 and older is $15, and children under age 5 are free.

Circle Sanctuary is a non-profit international Nature Spirituality resource center and church. Founded in 1974, Circle helps people from many spiritual orientations connect with each other as well as with the spiritual dimensions of Nature.