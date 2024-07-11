South Side Community Housing Listening Session

media release: The Equal Opportunities Commission of Madison is set to host a crucial housing meeting on July 11th, 2024, at the UW Partnerships building (2238 South Park Street, Madison, WI 53713), Room 104/108.

This event aims to address the surge in housing complaints within the community and provide residents with a platform to voice their concerns.

The meeting will start at 5:30 PM and will feature presentations on city services available to tackle housing issues and promote equal opportunities for all residents. Light beverages will be provided, fostering an environment conducive to open dialogue and collaboration.

"We recognize the importance of addressing housing concerns within our community," stated Linda Ketcham, director of JustDane and a commissioner at the Equal Opportunities Commission. "This meeting serves as an opportunity for residents to engage with city officials, learn about available resources, and actively participate in shaping a more equitable future for Madison."

Residents are encouraged to attend and share their experiences, concerns, and suggestions regarding housing in Madison. The Equal Opportunities Commission welcomes all community members to join in this collaborative effort toward positive change.

Event Details:

● What: Housing Meeting Hosted by the Equal Opportunities Commission

● When: July 11th, 2024, 5:30 PM

● Where: UW Partnerships Building 2238 South Park Street Madison, WI 53713 Room 104/108

● Light beverages will be provided.

If attendees require interpretation or accommodations, of any kind, please email Byron Bishop at bbishop@cityofmadison.com.

¡Un llamado a todos los residentes de departamentos del LADO SUR de Madison!

Acompáñenos el día 11 de Julio a las 5:30pm en UW Partnerships, 2238 South Park Street, Madison, WI 53713.

Conozca los servicios de la ciudad que abordan las quejas relacionadas con la vivienda y sea parte de la solución. Se proporcionarán refrigerios. Le invitamos a que comente todas sus inquietudes.

TEMAS:

- Quejas de la administración

- Mantenimiento de la propiedad

- Recursos de la Ciudad

¡ESTE EVENTO ES SU OPORTUNIDAD DE MARCAR LA DIFERENCIA!

LA COMISIÓN DE IGUALDAD DE OPORTUNIDADES HA VISTO INUNDADA DE QUEJAS SOBRE VIVIENDA Y AHORA ES EL

MOMENTO DE ACTUAR.

¡VENGA Y ACOMPÁÑENOS! ¡Un llamado a todos los residentes del LADO SUR de Madison!