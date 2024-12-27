media release from state Rep. Samba Baldeh): As we anticipate a change of national leadership, immigrant communities across our state are fearful of what may be coming. It is essential that we as elected officials address that fear, stand up for the rule of law, and advocate for human rights-based policies that acknowledge the contributions of immigrants – who are our neighbors, co-workers, and friends. I am encouraged by our governor’s strong words and as an immigrant myself, I feel a special duty to stand up for the rights of immigrants, whose circumstances vary greatly whether they are citizens, permanent residents, asylum seekers, or without documentation. No human being is “illegal.”

In response to the fear and uncertainty gripping immigrant communities, my office has partnered with local leaders and immigrant-serving organizations to offer a Community Immigration Forum on line via Zoom on Friday, December 27, from 4-5:30pm. The forum includes a panel featuring law enforcement, immigration attorneys, and school district leadership. Panelists will address what to expect in enforcement from the federal level based on current knowledge; protective steps to take now; and knowing your rights.

“Immigrants are the backbone of America’s economy, bringing innovation, resilience, and a tireless work ethic that fuels growth and prosperity. A significant portion of Fortune 500 companies in the U.S. were founded by immigrants or their children, including industry leaders like Elon Musk, a prominent supporter of the incoming president,” Rep. Baldeh notes.

Wisconsin Examiner Editor-in-Chief Ruth Conniff, author of Milked: How an American Crisis brought together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican workers, will moderate the panel.

The forum is a model of collaboration, with immigrant-serving organizations coming together in support of community members who are vulnerable, and who are feeling very much so. Rep. Baldeh extends deep gratitude to Jewish Social Services, Catholic Multicultural Center, Community Immigration Law Clinic, and the African Center for Community Development. He emphasizes that “these are organizations that support established immigrant communities and play a vital role in resettling refugees, offering hope and support to those seeking safety and a new start. I applaud the tremendous work these organizations do, serving the diverse populations and circumstances of immigrants and immigrant communities.”