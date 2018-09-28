This has been a stressful times in our community given last week's ICE activities. In light of that, the Community Immigration Law Center (CILC) will be offering extended hours for its free immigration consultations this Friday afternoon, September 28, 2018. Indeed, the bi-monthly free walk -ins clinic will be opened from noon to 5 pm this Friday. No appointment needed. It's first come first served.

press release: Free clinic aids immigrants with answers to legal questions

Immigrants with legal questions about their immigration status can receive help through a free clinic staffed by Madison-area attorneys and students from the University of Wisconsin Law School.

The clinic is open from 1:30-5 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of each month at Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St., Madison. Accessible by bus # 2, 5, 9, 27, & 28.

The Community Immigration Law Center, created by Madison-area attorneys and advocates for immigrants, offers twice-monthly walk-in clinics where people who might not otherwise have access to affordable help can receive information about immigration-law issues in consultations with attorneys.

Attorneys are available to offer consultations and case assessments on immigration issues, as well as help filling out immigration forms. Anyone with more complicated legal needs is referred to an immigration attorney.

The clinic is not formally affiliated with UW Law School, although about four students offer to work alongside the volunteer attorneys for each session. Volunteers are coordinated through the Latino Law Students Association.