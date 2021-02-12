ONLINE: Community Informed Policing

press release: Tune in for “Two Bald Guys” Friday at noon when we will be joined by Mayor Rosenberg and Chief Bliven. We will discuss the Wausau Policing Task Force’s public listening process, which aims to gather feedback concerning experiences with law enforcement in the City of Wausau. To learn more and participate in the public listening process, visit www.wipps.org/wpd.

Topics to be covered:

Why was the Wausau Policing Task Force created and what are the goals?

How will the public listening sessions be conducted?

Are other communities of our size elsewhere doing similar things or can this be a model for other communities as well?

What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.