media release: Madison College is excited to invite you to our Community Job Fair! Please help us spread the word by sharing this announcement with your networks.

Madison College Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry Street, Madison, WI 53713

Wednesday, November 12, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Parking is first come, first served at the Goodman South Campus lot. Overflow parking will be available at Park Bank across the street after 6:00PM

Bring Cover Letter and Resume! Each employer will have a QR code so you are able to send your resume and cover letter on site.

Food Available: Tacos and light refreshments by El Pastor will be provided.