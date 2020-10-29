ONLINE: Community Justice Center Community Conversation

media release: As Dane County considers developing a community justice center, the Dane County Criminal Justice Council is excited to announce a community educational event on community justice centers. The event will include a presentation from the following featured speakers:

Judge Alex Calabrese, presiding judge for the Red Hook Community Justice Center in New York; Brett Taylor, Center for Court Innovation; the Rev. Dr. Alex Gee Jr., president/founder, Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development; State Rep. Shelia Stubbs; Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne

Following the presentations, there will be an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions. Questions can also be submitted in advance by emailing them to engagedane@countyofdane.com

WHEN: Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a2Qt4YoKTNaHoVxBSLWUjw