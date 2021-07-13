ONLINE: Community Map Making

press release: The districting process is happening right now and will change Wisconsin’s political landscape for the next ten years – and we need you to be part of the process.

A key part of effective environmental advocacy is ensuring that we have fair maps that represent the needs and values of our communities around Wisconsin, like clean drinking water and climate action.

On July 13 and 15, Wisconsin Conservation Voters will be hosting map making events. Mapping our communities is an easy and important part of the districting process and an opportunity to advocate for the needs of our communities.

Join us to learn how to draw a map that represents your community and your best interests. These maps will be submitted to the People’s Maps Commission for consideration during this year’s districting process.

Sign up here to join us on July 13 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Sign up here to join us on July 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Can’t make these days, but still want to make a map? Email SE Organizer Ariana Hones at ariana@conservationvoters.org to get connected to your local organizer.