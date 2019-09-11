Community Meeting on Proposed F-35A Fighter Jets

press release: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 – 5:30 p.m., Sherman Middle School Cafeteria – 1610 Ruskin Street

You may live in an area that would be impacted if Truax Field is selected for the beddown of F35A aircraft. Alders Grant Foster, Syed Abbas, and Marsha Rummel and City staff invite you to come together with other neighbors for a listening session to ask questions and get information about the draft Environmental Impact Statement.

The Air National Guard is also holding a public meeting on Thursday, September 12, at Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. They will have an open house from 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. and a formal presentation from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

If you can’t make either of the above meetings, please share your comments with us, and we will forward them to the appropriate bodies. We can be reached by email at the addresses below or by postal mail at the return address on this postcard.

Alder Syed Abbas, district12@cityofmadison.com

Alder Grant Foster, district15@cityofmadison.com

Alder Marsha Rummel, district6@cityofmadison.com

Office of the Common Council 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Rm. 417 Madison, WI 53703