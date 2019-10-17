press release: On Thursday, October 17, join us at the Goodman Community Center Brassworks Building from 6:30 to 8 PM to voice your concerns about the proposal to base new F-35 fighter jets at the Truax Air National Guard base at the Dane County Regional Airport.

We will have fact sheets and information about this proposal available, as well as comment cards for people to send their comments to the Air Force.

Community Meeting on the F-35 Proposal

When: Thursday, October 17, 6:30-8 PM

Where: Goodman Community Center, Brassworks Building,

Large Community Room, 214 Waubesa St, Madison

Co-Hosted by:

State Rep. Chris Taylor

Madison Common Council Alder Marsha Rummel

Community Advocate and Activist Brandi Grayson

Online comments can be submitted here. Comments can also be directed to Ramon Ortiz by email, by mail at NGB/A4AM, 3501 Fetchet Avenue, Joint Base Andrews, MD 20762-5157 or by phone at 240-612-7042. This phone number was not working before, but it has since been fixed.