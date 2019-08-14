press release: Join the Fitchburg Police Department, first responders, area businesses, community resources, and your neighbors to promote a safer Fitchburg during the 1st Annual Community Night Out, Wednesday, August 14th from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Huegel-Jamestown Park, 5800 Williamsburg Way.

Enjoy food and refreshments, explore emergency vehicle displays and connect with your fellow community members. Area businesses and community resources with a focus on wellness will be on hand too.

Highlights include a chance to meet K9 Drago and an appearance from UW Med Flight!