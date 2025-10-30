Community Ofrenda

media release: In partnership with our grief support network, Heartlight, Cress Funeral & Cremation Service is offering to the community three locations that will have outdoor community ofrendas where anyone can come and place a photo, special letter or anything they see fit to honor their loved ones during the Dios de Los Muertos celebration. We will have ofrendas at 3 of our locations - Madison (Speedway Road), Middleton (University Avenue), and Sun Prairie (Emerald Terrace).

Please invite anyone that would like to come and share in the spirit of the holiday with Cress Funeral Homes and Heartlight for this very special time of year.

Speedway: 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI 53705

Sun Prairie: 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Cress Center: 6021 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53705