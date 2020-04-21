Community Peacemaker Training

press release: Community Restorative Court is a pre-charge diversion program working to provide an alternative, restorative-based approach to expedite certain municipal and misdemeanor cases in Dane County. This approach holds respondents (offenders) responsible by meeting with their victim in a “circle.” Victims are given an opportunity to be involved with the restorative justice process and voice their emotions, requests and concerns. CRC is voluntary for everyone involved including respondents, victims and Peacemakers. Voluntary citizens, Peacemakers, participate in the restorative justice circle process. Peacemakers represent our community and are a critical part of repairing the harm. The circle supports respondents and victims and creates a Repair Harm Agreement (contract) with the respondent which may include community service, restitution, counseling and a variety of services to assist the needs of respondents and victims. Respondents are not formally charged and do not receive a CCAP entry if they successfully complete the agreement. Studies have shown that a restorative justice approach can resolve cases more quickly, reduce recidivism and generate more satisfaction and feelings of fairness on the part of victims, respondents and, most importantly, the community at large.

Community involvement is essential. Peacemakers participate in 4 trainings over a 2 week span. Peacemakers learn about the Restorative Justice process and how they can contribute to their community and the young people we serve. This is also an opportunity to support the victims of crime to help repair harm. Once trained, Peacemakers participate in Circles that last 60-90 minutes. The Circle schedule is flexible and depends on your availability. This will be the first of three Peacemaker Trainings in 2020. The following dates will be announced in the near future.

Does Restorative Justice work? CRC has a 92% success rate of respondents that sign a Repair Harm Agreement!

Contact Stephanie Marino, Senior Social Worker, to sign up for the training. Marino@countyofdane.com

April 2020 Training:

Dinner and refreshments provided.

5pm - 9pm each evening, Tuesday, April 21 & 28 and Thursday, April 23 & 30, at 818 W. Badger Road, Madison (next to Centro Hispano)