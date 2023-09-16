Community Pharmacy 51st Anniversary

media release: This September marks 51 years since the Wisconsin Student Association started a volunteer run student pharmacy in an alley off of Lake Street. We’ve had a variety of locations over the years, from Lake Street, to State Street, and now Fair Oaks Avenue on the East Side! We also opened up a second location in Middleton to better serve a wider area. We’ve also gone from volunteer student run, to a workers cooperative - a structure we feel gives us a unique edge over corporate run pharmacies.

For more information on our history - visit Our History on our website!

What Makes Us Unique? We are a workers cooperative whose mission it is to promote health. Our work supports efforts to attain and maintain these rights for all people by supporting access to information, and financially supporting and lending our name to causes that reflect our goals. We also believe in Harm Reduction, and have supplies and resource information available at our pharmacy.

We work to make our pharmacy accessible in the context of a multi-cultural, physically and economically diverse community. We support physical, political, sexual, and spiritual freedoms, with our focus on maintaining options and choices. It is our goal to provide a wide range of information and products for health, including the full continuum of health care options and philosophies.

Come Celebrate With us on Saturday, September 16! We’re having a big anniversary party at Community Pharmacy, located at 130 South Fair Oaks Avenue - across from Garver Feed Mill. We’ll have cake, sales, giveaways, baskets to enter to win, treats, and more! We also hope to “break ground” on our Little Free Pharmacy, coming this fall! The party will be going on from 10 am to 5 pm.

