media release: Artists and art enthusiasts of all skill levels are invited to participate in a Community Pop-Up Exhibition at MMoCA. Bring art or an object connected to the theme of poetry to display on the tables, pedestals, or shelves in The Art Lab for the evening. Create your own label, including artist name, title, and interpretive text, and share your vision with others. Then, enjoy an afternoon celebrating community creativity with music, drinks, and inspired conversation.

This event is inspired by artist Sabina Ott and her role as a founder of Terrain Exhibitions, a grassroots public art festival where artists and neighbors transform their front lawns into spaces for public art in Oak Park, a suburb of Chicago.

Important information

All works submitted for consideration must be appropriate for display in a public museum environment, including audiences of all ages. Submissions may not contain violent, sexually explicit, hate-based, discriminatory, or otherwise harmful imagery. The Museum reserves the right to determine what is considered appropriate for exhibition in its sole discretion.

Materials used in artwork should be stable, safe, and non-hazardous. Objects that are wet, flammable, combustible, shedding, corrosive, or otherwise pose a risk to people or property will not be accepted. Submitted objects must fit within a 15-inch wide frame or a 15 × 15 inch surface unless otherwise specified by the Museum in writing.

All works will be inspected upon arrival for compliance with these guidelines. The Museum reserves full discretion to refuse, remove, or relocate any object that does not meet these standards or that, in the Museum’s judgment, is not suitable for exhibition. The Museum is under no obligation to explain or justify its decisions regarding the suitability, acceptance, or non-acceptance of any submitted work.

If you have questions regarding materials, sizing, or suitability prior to submission, please contact education@mmoca.org.