RSVP for Community Reentry Simulation

media release:JustDane is excited to offer our community an opportunity to experience a Reentry Simulation!

JustDane's Reentry Simulation gives participants an UP CLOSE view of what it's like to come home from prison. Sign up to walk in a justice impacted person's shoes! The goal of the Reentry Simulation is to educate the public on the barriers and hardships that folks who are reentering the community after incarceration experience. Participants will leave with open eyes, more understanding of restorative justice, and an opportunity to advocate for this group of people.

When: Thursday, May 2

Time: 6:00pm-9:00pm

Where: Bethel Lutheran Church (312 Wisconsin Ave, Madison, WI 53703). Bethel Lutheran Church parking lot is available, but small. The nearest parking lot is the State Street Capitol Garage. We encourage you to carpool with folks you may know that are coming.

Please plan to wear comfortable shoes and clothes as you will be moving around a lot.

Accessibility: The building has an elevator. We will be using audio and video, so will project the slides and use mics for voices.

Please do not take pictures of the materials or other participants or presenters/panelists (unless you have their verbal "okay").

Reach out to Dani Crutcher at dani@justdane.org if you have any questions!