Community Resource Fair/Feria de recursos comunitarios

media release: (English below)

Conéctese con organizaciones para conocer los recursos y servicios comunitarios disponibles. Conozca programas específicos que satisfagan sus necesidades en materia de cuidado infantil, vivienda, salud, educación, seguridad alimentaria y servicios sociales. Información también proporcionada en español cuando sea posible.

Organizaciones asistentes: Latino Academy of Workforce Development, Catholic Multicultural Center, 4C Helping Communities Help Children, Joining Forces for Families, NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness), Operation Fresh Start, Movin' Out, Madison Area Technical College, Fitchburg Senior Center, RISE Helping Community and Family Thrive, United Way of Dane County, Home Buyers Round Table, Tenant Resource Center and Public Health Madison Dane County.

Munch Comida Móvil de River Food Pantry estará en el lugar desde las 11:30 a.m. hasta las 12:30 p.m.

Connect with organizations to learn about available community resources and services. Learn about specific programs that meet your needs in programs for children, housing, health, education, food security and social services.

Organizations attending: Latino Academy of Workforce Development, Catholic Multicultural Center, 4C Helping Communities Help Children, Joining Forces for Families, NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness), Operation Fresh Start, Movin' Out, Madison Area Technical College, Fitchburg Senior Center, RISE Helping Community and Family Thrive, United Way of Dane County, Home Buyers Round Table, Tenant Resource Center and Public Health Madison Dane County.

The River Food Pantry Munch Mobile Meals vehicle will be on site from 11:30 am-12:30 pm.