media release: Come to TRC's first Community Resource Fair, sponsored by SASY Neighborhood Association!

July 25, 2024, 3:00pm - 6:00pm, Tenant Resource Center Main Office, 2510 Winnebago Street, Madison, WI 53704

Enjoy FREE pizza and Kona Ice. We will have activities for kids, including balloon animals and face painting! Come meet with MMSD, MG&E, city of Madison, and over 25 community organizations providing resources for:

financial wellness

legal services

behavioral health

disability rights

childcare

energy efficiency

sustainability

and more!

No registration required. Just stop by, meet with service providers, and have fun!