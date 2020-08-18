ONLINE: Community Response & Recovery

press release: In the first installment of our Working for All Webinar Series, Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County, and Paul Kundert, President/CEO of UW Credit Union and 2020 Campaign Chair will share an update on the current needs and resources in Dane County. Join us to learn how United Way is bringing our community together to address racial disparities and support recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic, and how you can help.

Register here.

United Way of Dane County wants you! Yes, you! You have been our partner in change and together we have worked toward a Dane County where everyone can succeed in school, work and life. Last year, we gathered at the Mallards Duck Pond for our annual Community Kickoff where more than 860 volunteers created snack packs, diaper packs, dental kits, labeled food and more, helping thousands of our neighbors. Since we can’t come together in person this year, we have re-imagined and expanded Kickoff so that you can experience and be a part of The Power of Many. Working for All. all year long.

Starting Aug. 18, join us for monthly opportunities to learn more about community issues, participate in remote or socially distanced volunteer opportunities and support the well-being of our neighbors. As in the past, we will celebrate our community’s generosity and impact at Community Celebration in March 2021.

During this time of racial unrest, economic instability and pandemic uncertainty, United Way’s ability to bring the community together in strength is more important than ever, and we want you to be a part of it. For more than 30 years, we have framed community issues, mobilized resources and created results. We have the tools to make this happen and we need your continued support.

Thank you to our generous sponsors!

Presenting Sponsor: UW Credit Union

Supporting Sponsors: Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Hooper Corporation

Community Sponsors: J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., Madison Gas and Electric