Community Bike Ride

media release: After a successful August community ride, we're doing it again! Madison Bikes is teaming up with our friends at Madison is for People for a social ride around Lake Monona. Join us for roughly 7.5 mile starting at Law Park off of John Nolen Dr, near the B-Cycle station at 6pm. We'll go counter-clockwise along the Lake Loop, and end at Garver Feed Mill where we can hang out and chat and eat and drink. The pace will be leisurely, around 10 mph. Nobody will be left behind. This is a great opportunity to meet your fellow housing and bike advocates and have fun!

Sunset will be at 6:45pm, so you must bring bike lights!

For people interested in joining the Madison Bikes, this will be a great opportunity to chat with current board members. Either during the ride or at Garver (we'll arrive there around 7:15pm).

https://www.facebook.com/events/1448152612419029/