Community Silkscreening

media release: Print your own Water Protector designs!

Fabric will be provided, or bring your own shirt to print.

Free!

This is part of the For the Love of Water art exhibition which is a grassroots resistance themed art exhibition to educate and inspire people to work collaboratively to protect the water. The show features the work of six Great Lakes artists: April Stone, Bomgiizhik (Isaac Murdoch), Melanie Ariens, Richard Jones, Shea Schachameyer, and Susan Simensky Bietila.

More info on the art exhibition here: https://artlitlab.org/events/for-the-love-of-water

https://www.facebook.com/events/827377757027332/