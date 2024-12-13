Community SJC Celebration

to

Social Justice Center 1202 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

from the Activist Calendar: Fri. Dec. 13 4:00 – 6:30 pm Social Justice Center (1202 Williamson St.) Community SJC Celebration! Come meet folks involved with groups at the Social Justice Center and learn more about how you can volunteer and support this vital organizing space! Please bring a light snack, appetizer, or beverage to share!

Info

Social Justice Center 1202 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Politics & Activism
608-227-0206
to
Google Calendar - Community SJC Celebration - 2024-12-13 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Community SJC Celebration - 2024-12-13 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Community SJC Celebration - 2024-12-13 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Community SJC Celebration - 2024-12-13 16:00:00 ical