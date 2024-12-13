Community SJC Celebration
to
Social Justice Center 1202 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
from the Activist Calendar: Fri. Dec. 13 4:00 – 6:30 pm Social Justice Center (1202 Williamson St.) Community SJC Celebration! Come meet folks involved with groups at the Social Justice Center and learn more about how you can volunteer and support this vital organizing space! Please bring a light snack, appetizer, or beverage to share!
Info
Social Justice Center 1202 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Politics & Activism