Community Speak Out on F-35s

press release: Community Speak Out

Wed, October 30, 6:00 - 8:00 pm, East Madison Community Center,8 Straubel Court

Dinner served promptly at 6.

The Northside Planning Council and Safe Skies Clean Water (No F35) present a Community Speak Out, update from Burlington, and a simple dinner.

Alders Rebecca Kemble and Samba Baldeh (District 17) will both attend for questions and concerns.

We will also learn from Alder Kemble (District 18) about the City of Burlington and what they did to try to stop the F-35s from coming to their community. (VT Senator Leahy overruled the Air Force's initial decision and the F-35s have begun to arrive in South Burlington).