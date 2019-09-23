Community Speak-Out on F35s

press release: Speak Out Against F-35s! 6:30-8:00 pm, Sept. 23, Hawthorne Elementary School, 3344 Concord Ave

Help us spread the word and lift up the voices of the community, in the most affected areas.

Retired US Air Force Col. Rosanne Greco* will be in Madison to answer questions and share her experiences on the struggle against the F-35s in Burlington, Vermont.

State Representative Chris Taylor will be with us to support our fight against the F-35s here.

and Members of the Community

Facilitated by County Supervisor Yogesh Chwala.

Residents will have an opportunity to share their concerns.

We’ll hear from Rosanne Greco about why she’s opposing the F-35, what she’s learned from her experience in Burlington, and best practices for responding to the Environmental Impact Statement.

Come to speak, ask questions and make our movement stronger!

*Retired Air Force Col. Rosanne Greco spent 30 years on active duty in the Air Force, including as a delegate to four international nuclear arms control negotiations, including the Strategic Arms Reductions Talks (START). She is a former chair of the South Burlington City Council and a member of Save Our Skies VT. (see Isthmus article, Sept 19 It Might Get Louder)

Safe Skies Clean Water Coalition

safeskiescleanwaterwi.org