Community Volunteer Awards Nominations
to
press release: For more than 20 years, United Way of Dane County has celebrated outstanding volunteers in our community through the Community Volunteer Awards. This is a great way to recognize those who are doing critical, impactful work to make our community a better place to live – for all. The nomination period has been extended until May 13.
In 2022, we will announce nine award recipients and each will receive a donation of $500-$1,000 for the organization for which they volunteer. Awards include:
- Two youth awards, each includes a scholarship for the recipient
- Five awards for individuals or groups
- One nonprofit award
- One business award
