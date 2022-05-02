Community Volunteer Awards Nominations

press release: For more than 20 years, United Way of Dane County has celebrated outstanding volunteers in our community through the Community Volunteer Awards. This is a great way to recognize those who are doing critical, impactful work to make our community a better place to live – for all. The nomination period has been extended until May 13.

In 2022, we will announce nine award recipients and each will receive a donation of $500-$1,000 for the organization for which they volunteer. Awards include: