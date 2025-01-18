Community Yoga

media release: Join instructor and Literacy Network supporter Amy Kuether for a donation-based Gentle Yoga class on the third Saturday of each month, starting January 18 at 10 am. This 60-minute practice is for all experience levels, from beginner to seasoned practitioner. After class, participants are invited to connect with each other over a cup of tea or coffee in the church's community space.

No RSVP needed. All proceeds support Literacy Network's refugee and immigrant students! Thank you, Amy, for sharing your time and skills!