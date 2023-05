media release: Compact Deluxe will play all of your favorite classic instrumentals across many genres including but not limited to; Surf, Soul, Psychedelic, Spaghetti Western, Lounge, and more!

Show starts at 7pm at Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road Madison, WI 53716

Featuring; John Woodburn on drums, Ben Kauth on the fender jazzmaster guitar, Matt Viper on filthy funkified fender bass, and Tim Consequence on Farfisa, Hammond, or Vox Continental organ.