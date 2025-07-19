media release: Companion planting is at the center of any good organic gardening plan. Join Kitchen Gardener, Abbie Lehman, in the Kitchen Garden at Taliesin to learn how to harness the power of companion planting and create a happier and healthier garden!

We will discuss common plant companionships, as well as common plant families to better understand their relationships. Learn how companion planting and good planning can help naturally repel pests, attract beneficial natural enemies, and help prevent disease. We will discuss core considerations to take into account when companion planting, such as repelling, trapping, and allelopathy, as well as requirements for sunlight, spacing, support, and nutrients. We will also discuss common native and invasive weeds, and how they can be beneficial or harmful to your garden community. Finally, learn how beneficial companionships can carry over into the kitchen - some delicious "companion" recipes will be provided.

What's included: Instruction and recipes

Adults (18 & up): $45 per person

Youth (8-17): $45 per person

Check-in at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, 5607 County Rd C, Spring Green, WI 53588. Please check in 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the event. From the Visitor Center, guests will drive themselves to the Hillside School for the class. Additional instructions will be provided in the confirmation email upon purchasing tickets.

