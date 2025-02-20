12/5-15, Overture Center-Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Friday and 2 pm Saturday-Sunday. $38-$30.

media release:This is a facility rental event presented by an independent organization separate from Overture Center for the Arts.

Winner of five Tony Awards, “Company,” Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s groundbreaking musical comedy, is at once boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious. It’s Bobby’s 35th birthday party and all his friends keep asking “Why aren’t you married? Isn’t it time to settle down and start a family?” An examination of the choices we make about life, love and friendship, “Company” takes us through the gamut of emotions “sorry-grateful, regretful-happy.”