Compass Rose, Raine Stern

media release: Compass Rose is a Madison-based trio that blends the raw energy of pop-rock songwriting, the richness of classically trained electric violin, and the rhythm-driven power of beatboxing. Featuring singer-songwriter Mike Droho, vocal percussionist Anthony Lamar Brown (aka “Soundshaker”), and electric violinist Julia McConahay, the group creates a sound that is both genre-bending and unmistakably their own.

Formed in the late 2000s, Compass Rose quickly built a reputation for high-energy, emotionally charged live shows that merge heartfelt lyricism with intricate musicianship. Their debut album These Parts Unknown introduced their innovative voice, and their follow-up And the World Makes Sense Again showcased a band unafraid to grow and evolve.

On stage, the trio’s chemistry is undeniable. Droho’s melodic songwriting anchors each performance, McConahay’s violin weaves between soaring leads and driving harmonies, and Brown’s vocal percussion provides a heartbeat that turns every song into a full-bodied experience. The result is a sound that has been compared to Jason Mraz, O.A.R., and OneRepublic, while remaining uniquely Compass Rose: intimate, dynamic, and unforgettable.

Raine Stern

Raine Stern is a Madison-raised guitarist, singer, and songwriter whose electrifying performances fuse raw musicianship with fearless heart. Known for her searing guitar work, soulful vocals, and magnetic stage presence, Stern has drawn comparisons to Prince and Jeff Buckley while carving her own unmistakable path.

She first made waves in Madison leading her own ensembles, writing and arranging for a nine-piece band, and playing with legends like Clyde Stubblefield. Since then, she’s become a three-time Summerfest performer, reached millions through streaming and viral moments online, and even wrote and composed the finale song for PBS’s Climate California series.

Stern’s artistry blends rock, blues, pop, and soul, but what sets her apart is the spirit behind the music: a fun-loving, big-hearted energy that makes every show feel both intimate and explosive. Whether solo or with a full band, she leads with conviction, vulnerability, and a spark that has audiences leaning in, singing along, and leaving changed.