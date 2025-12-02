Compassion Beyond Borders

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center A close-up of Gen Dorje. Gen Dorje

media release: Join us for this half-day retreat led by Gen Kelsang Dorje. He will guide us in a simple practice that transforms our breath into powerful healing; known as ‘taking and giving’ taught by Buddha. This ancient healing technique has the power to improve mental peace and happiness and is especially beneficial in situations where we may feel powerless to help others or to overcome adversity.

Gen Kelsang Dorje is the resident teacher at the Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. As the resident teacher Gen Dorje is responsible for teaching and leading meditation classes, retreats, and workshops at the center and in branch locations. He has received extensive training under the guidance of Geshe Kelsang Gyatso, the founder of the New Kadampa Tradition. Gen Dorje is known for his warmth and humor in making Buddha’s teachings relevant to our modern life. He is an inspiring example of how to integrate these teachings into a joyful life and is committed to helping people improve their daily lives through meditation and mindfulness.